Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

