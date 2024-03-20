Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

