Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

