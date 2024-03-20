Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.