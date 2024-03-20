Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

