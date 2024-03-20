Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 276814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.