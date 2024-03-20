Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

