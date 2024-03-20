Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Bankinter has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.33.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

