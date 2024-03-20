Banta Asset Management LP Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banta Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.75. 6,154,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $480.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

