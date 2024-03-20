Banta Asset Management LP Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banta Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
VOO stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.75. 6,154,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $480.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.