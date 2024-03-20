Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Baozun has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baozun by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Baozun by 120.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

