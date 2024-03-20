BCS Wealth Management Buys 792 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,923. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 101.60%.

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

