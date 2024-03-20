BCS Wealth Management Buys New Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,870 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 55,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

