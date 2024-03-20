BCS Wealth Management Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS KOCT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 16,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

