BCS Wealth Management Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

SKYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

