BCS Wealth Management Has $296,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 63,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

