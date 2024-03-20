BCS Wealth Management Has $352,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,368,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.