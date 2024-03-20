BCS Wealth Management Purchases 620 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.56. 7,254,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,435,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

