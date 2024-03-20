BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,061,727. The firm has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

