BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.89.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,154. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 17.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after buying an additional 285,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after buying an additional 162,949 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

