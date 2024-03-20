Beldex Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $262.56 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.84 or 0.05165434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00083397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

