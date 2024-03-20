Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 44,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 280,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $992.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,683,000 after buying an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

