Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 17,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Best Buy stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

