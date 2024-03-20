Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Up to $77.29

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.29, but opened at $79.51. Best Buy shares last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 400,988 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 290,812 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

