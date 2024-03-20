Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 353,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 956,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Better Choice Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Better Choice’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Better Choice

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

