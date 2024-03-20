Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 353,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 956,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Better Choice Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Better Choice’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Better Choice
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.