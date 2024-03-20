BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BILL opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

