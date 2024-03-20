BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

