BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.67

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.67 and last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 1057423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.