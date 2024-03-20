Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $79,687.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00108279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.