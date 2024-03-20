Bitcoiva Price Tops $11.36 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00017773 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $182.31 million and approximately $585,047.75 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,927.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.00582661 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00117117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.86339141 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $605,058.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.