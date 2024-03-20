Bitdeer Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,211 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,168. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 245,242 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.