Bitdeer Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,211 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of BTDR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,168. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 245,242 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.