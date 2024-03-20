BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.10 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.10 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,755.84 or 1.00145454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00156234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400139 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.