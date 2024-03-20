Bittensor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.49 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $648.73 or 0.01012367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $23.49 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,448,316 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,446,930. The last known price of Bittensor is 631.39222095 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $30,054,363.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

