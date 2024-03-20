BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 1,683,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,195. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

