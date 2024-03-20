Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.43.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

