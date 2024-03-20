BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $817.89. 442,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,406. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

