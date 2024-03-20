BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading 0.4% Higher

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $806.16 and last traded at $805.66. 64,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 603,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

