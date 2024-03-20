BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 1,956,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,299,436. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

