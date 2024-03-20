BMO Capital Markets Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $330.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

NYSE PSA opened at $277.31 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

