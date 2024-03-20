Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Blade Air Mobility worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,817,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 216.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 25.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 88.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $69,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,355,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $69,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,355,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,054.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,267 shares of company stock valued at $352,565 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 14.3 %

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,608. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

