Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,158 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,169. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

