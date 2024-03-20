Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,578,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.02 and its 200-day moving average is $367.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

