Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,243. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

