Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.16. 146,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,348. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.96. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.