Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.