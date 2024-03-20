Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 235,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,570 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 131,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 354,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTZ stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.77. 166,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.60.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
