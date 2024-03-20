Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

