Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETN traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $305.87. 502,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $306.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

