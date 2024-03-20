Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.69. 464,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,572. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

