Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,227. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

