Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $418.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,628. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.18 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.